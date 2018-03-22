The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How The Jackson Family Is Feeling About Their Alleged Other Sister [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Jay-Z and Beyoncè just added some more dates to their tour and Gary With Da Tea believes they need money. He also mentioned that Jay-Z is working Beyoncè very hard. In other news, Janet Jackson allegedly went to see her sister, Joh’Vonnie Jackson.

Her mother and Joe Jackson allegedly had an affair for years and now she’s writing a book about it. The memoir is called “The Bastard Child.” We will have to see if the family welcomes her after all these years.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Janet Jackson Didn’t Play Lena Horne In A Biopic

RELATED: What Super Bowl? Black Twitter Celebrates #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Instead!

RELATED: Beyoncè & Jay-Z Throw Mary J. Blige An Oscar After Party

