John Boyega Explains How He’s Able To Portray So Many American Accents [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

John Boyega has worked on several successful films and “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” which is coming out tomorrow. After this he plans on resting and working on some projects in the UK. Headkrack asked him about all his success and Boyega mentioned he was brought back to reality after his debit card didn’t work.
The actor talked about how he loves listening to Kendrick Lamar, Migos and Drake. When asked about how his English accent became so good he said he travels a lot. Boyega can’t wait to see what’s next in his career and hopes all the fans go see the movie.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: “Black Panther” Remains No. 1 At The Box Office After 5th Week
RELATED: “Maya Angelou” Shares “Black Panther” Poem With Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How “Black Panther” Is Sparking Other Celebrities To Create Businesses [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Smithsonian Moves Michelle Obama Portrait Due To ‘High Volume Of Visitors’
- Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail For Beating His Wife
- JAY-Z, Roc Nation & First Round Capital Raise $3 Million For Bail Reform
- Chance The Rapper Answers Whether Or Not He’ll Play The Fresh Prince
- Why Chance The Rapper Would Never Be “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Iggy Azalea Admit She Torched Nick Young’s Wardrobe After Breakup, T.O. Wants a Date Anyway
- Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’ Against Gun Violence
- Why Gary With Da Tea Believes Blue Ivy Should Stay In Her Place [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Tamar Braxton Is Furious With Her Family Over Portrayal Of Vince
- Fetty Wap Welcomes Baby #7