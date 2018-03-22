Producer Ronny J Is Creating A New Sound That You Cannot Ignore!

“To be honest, if you really want to be a legend, don’t ever make a ‘type beat’”- Ronny J

It is safe to say that this generation is the generation labelled as the “disruptors” or “the oddballs” creating a new sound, and even new genres within the music industry; more specifically rap. With the consistent and easy access to social media platforms, upcoming producers and artist can build fan bases, receive feedback regarding their craft instantaneously, and of course create a following.

Meet the famous producer Ronny J who is known for creating a distortion of sound is finally planting his weird, and fresh sound in South Florida. Originally from Camden New Jersey, the 25-year-old has partnered with South Florida rap native Denzel Curry and together created bangers such as “Threatz”, and “Ultimate” which has racked up over 20 million views on YouTube. Since then, Ronny J has been creating and producing beats for rap’s young oddballs such as Smokepurpp, Bhad Barbie, and Lil Pump all while prepping for his solo project entitled Oh My God Ronny, where he will also be rapping. Ronny J sits down with Fader.com to discuss his gospel/Church influences, his relationship with Denzel Curry and much more.

Watch Denzel Curry’s “Threatz”, and “Ultimate” produced by Ronny J

