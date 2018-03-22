Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’ Against Gun Violence

Hillard Davidson Senior Jacob Shoemaker, was suspended for not following teachers instructions on National Walk Out Day. Shoemaker claims that he was suspended for not participating.

Students were told to either participate in the walk out or go to a common area in the High school, but Shoemaker didn’t want to choose a side and wanted to remain neutral and nonpolitical by staying in his classroom. Hillard School District stated it’s responsible for students’ safety and they can’t be unsupervised.

