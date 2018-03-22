Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’ Against Gun Violence

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’ Against Gun Violence

Columbus Metro Area Student Claims He Was Suspended For Not Participating in Walk Out

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Hillard Davidson Senior Jacob Shoemaker, was suspended for not following teachers instructions on National Walk Out Day.  Shoemaker claims that he was suspended for not participating.

Students were told to either participate in the walk out or go to a common area in the High school, but Shoemaker didn’t want to choose a side and wanted to remain neutral and nonpolitical by staying in his classroom.  Hillard School District stated it’s responsible for students’ safety and they can’t be unsupervised.

Trending Ohio News:

Jay Z and Beyonce On The Run II: Coming to Columbus August 16th

Learn How To Volunteer For NCAA Women’s Final Four In Columbus

Is Ohio Ready For Medical Marijuana to Go On Sale This Fall?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 2 hours ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 1 day ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 2 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 3 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 3 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 4 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 6 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 6 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
Photos