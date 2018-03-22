Prince Harry Will Not Sign Prenup Before His Marriage to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has refused to sign a prenup ahead of his marriage to Meghan Markle. He’s said to be following in the footsteps of brother William who did not sign a prenup when marrying Kate Middleton.

The young prince has an estimated $54 million fortune and is determined that his marriage will last and won’t need the safeguard.

A friend told The Daily Mail: “There was never any question in Harry’s mind that he would sign a prenup. He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything.”

Prince Harry and Meghan will tie the knot at Windsor castle in May, with the US actress becoming Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales. Their wedding is scheduled to take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Queen this week officially signed off on the wedding, giving her formal consent for her “beloved grandson” to tie the knot. The Royals are inviting members of the public “from every corner of the United Kingdom” to the celebration.

More than 2,600 people will be invited, with 1,200 being members of the public who will have access to the grounds of Windsor Castle on the day.

A statement from Kensington Palace earlier this month read: “Prince Harry” and Ms. Markle would like their wedding day to be shaped to allow members of the public to share in the joy and the fun of the day.”

Guests could include Elton John and Barack Obama, with the Spice Girls and Foo Fighters rumored to perform.

Everyone keeps hitting me up about Prince Harry refusing a prenup. So here's my response (thread): 1. Harry refusing a prenup only confirms my initial assessment of him being Blue Pill and largely Beta – not surprising considering his father being grossly Beta pic.twitter.com/Io3caSX5ea — Rollo Tomassi (@RationalMale) March 18, 2018

2. Yes, I know Harry was in the military, but (unfortunately) the Blue Pill runs strong in the military these days and service is no guarantee of an Alpha mindset – and certainly not with respect to women. Most vet suicides are the result of their having been Zeroed Out. — Rollo Tomassi (@RationalMale) March 18, 2018

3. Harry represent the archetypal Blue Pill male that has defined men and blurred conventional masculinity for the past 50 years. Marrying a post-Wall divorcé only reinforces this, but his outright refusal to consider a prenup only confirms his feminine-primary placating — Rollo Tomassi (@RationalMale) March 18, 2018

4. Harry is so invested in his feminine-primary conditioning he he'll readily play along with Markel's fempowerment narrative. He's also an example of the "Man Up and marry those sl_ts" social convention in wifing her up while knowing her sexual past. — Rollo Tomassi (@RationalMale) March 18, 2018

5. Granted, prenups are entirely useless in today's industrial divorce complex. But the fact remains that he refused based one on his male-feminist principle. He didn't refuse one for practical reasons, he wanted to White Knight for 'egalitarian love'.https://t.co/t5xSZmPH1o — Rollo Tomassi (@RationalMale) March 18, 2018

6. Harry's archetype is the pinnacle of Blue Pill conditioned, pseudo-masculinity in this generation. Markel's reproductive prospects are very low, but Harry has a learned contempt of his own gender and British royalty is an apex example of the mythical "Patriarchy" — Rollo Tomassi (@RationalMale) March 18, 2018

7. I think he may believe his marriage to Markel is some kind of Future is Female catalyst for female empowerment by making a mockery of 'traditional' royalty and 'patriarchal' customs. Time will tell, but I expect his marriage will implode as he learns he's a willing pawn. — Rollo Tomassi (@RationalMale) March 18, 2018

