Prince Harry Will Not Sign Prenup Before His Marriage to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has refused to sign a prenup ahead of his marriage to Meghan Markle. He’s said to be following in the footsteps of brother William who did not sign a prenup when marrying Kate Middleton.
The young prince has an estimated $54 million fortune and is determined that his marriage will last and won’t need the safeguard.
A friend told The Daily Mail: “There was never any question in Harry’s mind that he would sign a prenup. He’s determined that his marriage will be a lasting one, so there’s no need for him to sign anything.”
Prince Harry and Meghan will tie the knot at Windsor castle in May, with the US actress becoming Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales. Their wedding is scheduled to take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The Queen this week officially signed off on the wedding, giving her formal consent for her “beloved grandson” to tie the knot. The Royals are inviting members of the public “from every corner of the United Kingdom” to the celebration.
More than 2,600 people will be invited, with 1,200 being members of the public who will have access to the grounds of Windsor Castle on the day.
A statement from Kensington Palace earlier this month read: “Prince Harry” and Ms. Markle would like their wedding day to be shaped to allow members of the public to share in the joy and the fun of the day.”
Guests could include Elton John and Barack Obama, with the Spice Girls and Foo Fighters rumored to perform.
