Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail For Beating His Wife

Columbus Short was released from jail after serving only 34 days of a one-year jail sentence for beating his wife, Aida Abramyan. The exact reason for his early release has not been made public.

This incident with his wife was not his first run in with the law, Short was already on probation for having a bar fight in which he was sentenced to a year in jail. He also had previously served a month in jail for violating his probation after testing positive for cocaine and marijuana. He was ordered to check into a six month live-in drug treatment facility there-after.

Hopefully he finds his way back to the big screen; they say the third time is the charm and Short may be short on his luck with having any charm left at this point with his three strikes. But we are still rooting for his mental health recovery.

