Gangsta: This Crab Is Going Viral For Knife Fighting The Chef About To Fry It

One crab repped thug life to the fullest when they decided some chef wasn’t going to own them.
Somewhere in Malaysia, the sea creature got a hold of a knife and went head-to-head with its number one enemy. It even utilized some claw skills to get a good grip on the weapon before surrendering to the chef’s much bigger knife. Check out the action below.
Going out like a true G.
There’s no word on what happened to the crab afterwards, but no matter.
Its got our respect.
