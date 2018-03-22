9 O'Clock News
Tamar Braxton Is Furious With Her Family Over Portrayal Of Vince

Tamar Braxton is pissed with her family, because she believes they’re ganging up on her estranged husband to vilify him on the new season of their reality show, according to TMZ.

Tamar is reportedly refusing to promote the return of “Braxton Family Values,” because she thinks her mother and sisters are trying to destroy Vince on the show.

Tamar feels like her family is using fake storylines to drum up ratings and frame Vince as a villain.

Tamar insists she is not getting back with her  estranged hubby after his Christmas Day arrest, but she wants to remain cordial with Vince for the sake of their son.

