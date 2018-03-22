9 O'Clock News
Fetty Wap Welcomes Baby #7

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Tee Grizzley In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Fetty Wap has reportedly become a dad for the seventh time, just two months after welcoming his sixth child with ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy.

According to People, Fetty Wap  and Lezhae Zeona are the new parents of a baby boy, their second child together.They also share a daughter named Zaviera Maxwell, who is almost 3.

 

Fetty announced on instagram:

“Actually my son is on the way so it’ll be 7 at 27 with 22 million … so yeah I think my odds are better than you boyfriends and all my kids moms have moved on and living their life,” he wrote. “They allow me to be a dad so f–k everybody’s opinion straight like that…I’m fortunate enough to have been smart enough to invest my money so my kids will have money when I’m gone …”

