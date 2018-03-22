Fetty Wap Welcomes Baby #7

Fetty Wap has reportedly become a dad for the seventh time, just two months after welcoming his sixth child with ex-girlfriend Alexis Skyy.

According to People, Fetty Wap and Lezhae Zeona are the new parents of a baby boy, their second child together.They also share a daughter named Zaviera Maxwell, who is almost 3.

Fetty announced on instagram:

“Actually my son is on the way so it’ll be 7 at 27 with 22 million … so yeah I think my odds are better than you boyfriends and all my kids moms have moved on and living their life,” he wrote. “They allow me to be a dad so f–k everybody’s opinion straight like that…I’m fortunate enough to have been smart enough to invest my money so my kids will have money when I’m gone …”

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: