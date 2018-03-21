Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

How to Get The Plug on Beyonce and JayZ Pre-Sale Tickets

Why Wait for General Public Tickets to Go On Sale When You Can Get Pre-Sale Tickets?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
On the Run Columbus - ON SALE

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

 

Early this week Beyonce and Jay Z announced additional dates for the highly sought out On The Run II Tour.

Live Nation has added three dates to the highly sought after tour including Columbus Ohio (August 16th), Columbia South Carolina (August 21st) and Seattle Washington (October 4th).  Second dates have been added to Washington DC, East Rutherford New Jersey, Chicago, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.  The tour includes 15 cities in UK and Europe and a total of 24 cities in North America.

Pre-sale tickets are available now and general public tickets go on sale March 26th.  But how do you get your hands on pre-sale tickets?  There are two different ways for you to purchase pre-sale tickets.

  1. Subscribe to Tidal music.  Beyonce and Jay Z automatically show extra love to Tidal subscribers and they should since you are giving them money monthy for the service
  2. Join the Beyhive mailing list.  On Beyonce’s site you can join the Beyhive e-list to get advance access to news, special experiences, exclusive merchandise and more.  After you do this check your email for a special code that you can use for up to four pre-sale tickets.  If you are a true Beyonce fans the e-list will have multiple benefits in the long run.

RELATED STORIES:

Jay Z and Beyonce On The Run II: Coming to Columbus August 16th

Beyonce Shares Stunning Pics From 2018 Wearable Art Gala

Hilariousness: Tyler Perry Recalls His Bidding War With Blue Ivy At A Charity Gala 

 

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

100 photos Launch gallery

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

Continue reading We Love Blue Ivy Carter

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 7 hours ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 3 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Photos