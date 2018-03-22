Chance The Rapper Answers Whether Or Not He’ll Play The Fresh Prince

Via | HipHopDX

CHICAGO, IL – During a recent interview with HipHopDX (out in Poland of all places), DJ Jazzy Jeff anointed Chance The Rapper to be the heir apparent if a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot were ever to manifest.

Both MCs share unique likeability attributes, acting talents, and undeniable music savvy so one could see why the legendary disc jockey would spout off Chance’s name with ease.

The word of Jazzy’s wishes traveled all the way to the awareness of Mrs. Lisa Bennett, who, according to the record-breaking Grammy Award-winning artist, told her son he’d best go ahead and fulfill that destiny.

