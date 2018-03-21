Mya Impresses Headkrack With Her Freestyle Skills [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We all know Mya for her great dancing skills and voice, but she can also freestyle. Headkrack put on a track for her and she just took off with it. In the freestyle she spoke about maintaining success, being from the DMV and how she has the heart of a shoulder.

Mya also told haters to back down because she won’t stop until she crosses the finish line. Headkrack was so impressed by her skills and the team clapped for her. Let us know what you think of Mya’s freestyle.

