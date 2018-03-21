Another Day, Another Arrest for Nick Gordon

The first thing that came to mind after we heard that Nick Gordon had been arrested … Again … was what is this guy’s problem?

Then the same thought came to us regarding his girlfriend ’cause them both seem to be addicted to each other even though they appear to be toxic to each other.

OK, with that out of the way, Gordon was arrested for the second time in two weeks after violating a court order and spending the night with his girlfriend.

According to Broward County Sheriff records, Gordon was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor charge of violating his conditional release. That’s because after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, the judge had ordered him to stay away from Laura Leal.

According to the arrest report, Gordon told authorities he was sleeping when Leal used his security code to enter the residence and was “just hanging out.” Leal corroborated Gordon’s account, and claimed that she stopped by to see him and does not fear for her safety.

As we reported earlier, Leal wrote the judge in Gordon’s case a letter pleading that the no-contact order be dropped, and blaming herself for the actions of Gordon.

Basically saying screw you, I’m in charge here, so the judge ignored her request, and the order remained in place.

According to the Daily Mail, sheriff’s got an anonymous tip that Gordon was spending the night with his girlfriend, so they went over and arrested him.

Currently he’s in custody and is scheduled to see a judge sometime Tuesday afternoon.

In other news regarding Gordon …

Earlier we reported that Bobby Brown wanted to make sure Nick Gordon‘s girlfriend doesn’t suffer the same tragic fate as his daughter. Which is why he would like Laura Leal to take advantage of the services at Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House.

Brown—through his attorney Christopher Brown—says: “Domestic violence killed my daughter … I do not want to see any more families destroyed at the hands of domestic violence and I do not want any more women to suffer like my daughter did.”

That offer from Brown was made after Gordon was arrested two weeks ago for allegedly assaulting Leal. Now that we’ve learned that Leal asked the judge to lift the no-contact order AND has admitted to sneaking around to actually be WITH him, we can only assume Brown is withdrawing his offer of aid for her.

