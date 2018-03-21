Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

IT’S HERE: The Mr. Rogers Documentary Trailer Will Have You Shedding Hella Thug Tears

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Mr. Rogers

Source: Getty / Getty

We can’t be the only ones who wanted to move to Mr. Rogers neighborhood when life got tough.

On June 8th, we all get to take a trip to that fateful place where it’s always a beautiful day in the neighborhood. The heartwarming trailer for Won’t You Be My Neighbor, the Mr. Rogers Documentary is finally here, and just a warning — if you haven’t cried in a while, maybe you should grab your tissues now.

You may be surprised that more grown folks are hype for the film than young kids:

See you on June 8th, neighbors.

Also, do you remember the time Eddie Murphy was the Mr. Rogers, but in the hood?

Saturday Night Live

Source: NBC / Getty

Hit the flip to check it out.

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 2 hours ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 20 hours ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 3 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Photos