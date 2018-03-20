News
Watch: Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan Shine In This Trailer For ‘The Last O.G.’

And it's executive produced by Jordan Peele. We're in for a treat.

The Last O.G. looks like it’s really going to be something special, and this latest trailer proves that tenfold.

Executive Produced by Jordan Peele and starring Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan, the narrative for this upcoming show has Morgan’s character finishing a 15-year stint in jail and returning to his neighborhood in Brooklyn. The problem with that is that when he returns, he find’s his old neighborhood to be gentrified, evolved, and unrecognizable.

The trailer shows that Tracy’s character both trying to come to terms with the new social norms in Brooklyn, but also has to dealing with the fact that his partner–played by Tiffany Haddish–has moved on while he was incarcerated.

Photos