Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson Drivers License!

0 reads Leave a comment
Via Huffington Post:
As far as fake documentation goes, it certainly needed some more work.
An unidentified driver in Milton Keynes, southern England, presented a spoof Homer Simpson license to police during a traffic stop last Sunday night.
In addition to the bogus “Simpsons” identity document, officers also discovered that the man was driving without insurance.
Get the photo ID Picture and more on this post [HERE]. Catch Ro Digga inside The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm!
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours