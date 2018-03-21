Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson Drivers License!

Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson Drivers License!

FOX's 'The Simpsons' - Season Twenty-Seven

Via Huffington Post:

As far as fake documentation goes, it certainly needed some more work.

An unidentified driver in Milton Keynes, southern England, presented a spoof Homer Simpson license to police during a traffic stop last Sunday night.

In addition to the bogus “Simpsons” identity document, officers also discovered that the man was driving without insurance.

Get the photo ID Picture and more on this post [HERE]. Catch Ro Digga inside The Day Party weekdays beginning at 3pm! 

 

