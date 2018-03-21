Diddy Working On App To Help People Find Black Owned Businesses

Diddy is working on a new app that might help your business!

According to Complex:

Asked to reveal what kept him inspired decades into his career, Diddy pointed to the importance of culture. “I want to be an authentic, unapologetic warrior for black culture and the culture of the street and how it moves,” he said. “My thing is most importantly to change the narrative of the black race. I can’t relate to anything that isn’t about that.”

According to GQ, Diddy is working on an app that will allow users to easily find black-owned and black-friendly businesses in any given city or neighborhood. Diddy said the as-yet-untitled app will make an “economic community” possible. “It’s about blacks gaining economic power,” he said.

Diddy’s recent conversations with Jay have centered on the idea of black excellence, which for them means putting money they earn back into their respective communities. “We’re into psychological warfare,” he said. “The difference is, we’re not trying to hurt nobody.”

