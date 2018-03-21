The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why 50 Cent Is Going Off On Vivica A. Fox Again [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

It’s been nearly 14 years since 50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox have been together. She is releasing a self-help book and once again is talking about her ex. Fox even spoke about having sex with him and it not being the best.

Keyshia Cole’s sister, Neffe has issued an apology and wants to fix their relationship. She mentioned that she wants to be supportive and not hurt her ever again. We aren’t sure if Cole has spoken to her, but we hope things get better.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Vivica A. Fox Gives Details About What Really Broke Up Her And 50 Cent [VIDEO]

RELATED: How 50 Cent Violated During Confusion About Rick Ross’ Health [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: 50 Cent On Rick Ross: “If He Dies, He Dies”

The Latest:

INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52

2 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52

INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay Style And Have Haute Hair At 52

Vivica Fox has been on a fashion slayage that’s unreal! The 52-year-old actress is giving the younger generation a run for their money with these flawless looks. Having her own hair line, the Vivica Fox Hair Collection, keeps her tresses looking fresh. Get into her style and hair game!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 12 hours ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
Photos