Why Gary With Da Tea Didn’t Throw Shade At The Kardashian Family [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads Leave a comment
On any given day Gary With Da Tea is okay with talking bad about the Kardashian family. This time though he couldn’t because they just donated $100,000 to the WATTS Empowerment Center. The money will help benefit a lot of children that come from that area.
Wendy Williams just made her return back and fans were so happy. During her hot topics she discussed taking care of herself more. Gary is excited for her and wished her well.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why 50 Cent Is Going Off On Vivica A. Fox Again [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Blue Ivy Got Into A Bidding War With Tyler Perry [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Prince Harry Doesn’t Want Meghan Markle To Sign A Prenuptial Agreement [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- 50 Cent Responds To Vivica A. Fox’s Comments About Their Sex Life
- Kodak Black Says Chris Brown Sent Him $10K In Prison
- Beyonce Shares Stunning Pics From 2018 Wearable Art Gala
- Solange Will Be Honored At The 70th Annual Parsons School Of Design Benefit Gala
- Amara La Negra Is A Chocolate Dipped Goddess For Latina Magazine’s Spring Issue
- How Mya’s New Show “5th Ward” Will Capture Audiences [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Ben Carson’s Team Fired One Of The Few Black Women Who Worked At HUD
- Why 50 Cent Is Going Off On Vivica A. Fox Again [EXCLUSIVE]
- Diddy Working On App To Help People Find Black Owned Businesses
- Why Rickey Smiley Was Crying At Jazz In The Garden’s [EXCLUSIVE]
Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]
24 photos Launch gallery
Gary With Da Tea: Best Of 2018 [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 24
2.2 of 24
3.3 of 24
4.4 of 24
5.5 of 24
6.6 of 24
7.7 of 24
8.8 of 24
9.9 of 24
10.10 of 24
11.11 of 24
12.12 of 24
13. Gary With Da Tea, Special K, Rickey SmileySource:Urban One 13 of 24
14. Gary With Da Tea, Special K, Rickey SmileySource:Urban One 14 of 24
15. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 15 of 24
16. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 16 of 24
17. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 17 of 24
18. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 18 of 24
19. Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea & Juicy At The "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" PremiereSource:We TV 19 of 24
20. "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" Premiere ScreeningSource:We TV 20 of 24
21. "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" Premiere ScreeningSource:We TV 21 of 24
22. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 22 of 24
23. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 23 of 24
24. Gary With Da TeaSource:The Rickey Smiley Morning Show 24 of 24
comments – Add Yours