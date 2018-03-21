Why Gary With Da Tea Didn’t Throw Shade At The Kardashian Family [EXCLUSIVE]

On any given day Gary With Da Tea is okay with talking bad about the Kardashian family. This time though he couldn’t because they just donated $100,000 to the WATTS Empowerment Center. The money will help benefit a lot of children that come from that area.

Wendy Williams just made her return back and fans were so happy. During her hot topics she discussed taking care of herself more. Gary is excited for her and wished her well.

