Why One Woman Was Arrested For Ordering A Breakfast Sandwich [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 2 hours ago
Trey Songz was recently arrested for domestic violence. He was released on $50,000 bail and the woman that alleged this happened is being represented by Lisa Bloom. Another explosion happened in Texas and caused two men to be injured.

One woman was arrested after being drunk and driving. She was trying to order a breakfast sandwich at the jail security booth and got arrested for driving while impaired. Ex-NBA player, Steve Francis was also arrested for public intoxication.

