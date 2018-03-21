The Twist And Turns On “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Premiere [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Last night fans watched as, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” premiered. There was a lot of drama heating up as Kirk Frost announced he was the father of the baby in questions. Rasheeda was very upset and has now lost hope in them getting back together.
Tommie Lee met up with her sister they tried to make up and ended up fighting. Big Boi is going on tour and fans are excited. Lastly, “Insecure,” season 3 is being filmed.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: LHHATL Recap: Kirk Frost Delivers Memo From Captain Obvious About That DNA Test
RELATED: Kirk Frost Supports Rasheeda As She Opens New Store [PHOTO]
RELATED: Rasheeda Stands By Kirk Frost’s Side Days After His Mother Passes
The Latest:
- 50 Cent Responds To Vivica A. Fox’s Comments About Their Sex Life
- Kodak Black Says Chris Brown Sent Him $10K In Prison
- Beyonce Shares Stunning Pics From 2018 Wearable Art Gala
- Solange Will Be Honored At The 70th Annual Parsons School Of Design Benefit Gala
- Amara La Negra Is A Chocolate Dipped Goddess For Latina Magazine’s Spring Issue
- How Mya’s New Show “5th Ward” Will Capture Audiences [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Ben Carson’s Team Fired One Of The Few Black Women Who Worked At HUD
- Why 50 Cent Is Going Off On Vivica A. Fox Again [EXCLUSIVE]
- Diddy Working On App To Help People Find Black Owned Businesses
- Why Rickey Smiley Was Crying At Jazz In The Garden’s [EXCLUSIVE]
Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Moments [PHOTOS]
18 photos Launch gallery
Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Moments [PHOTOS]
1. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 1 of 18
2. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 2 of 18
3. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 3 of 18
4. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 4 of 18
5. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 5 of 18
6. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 6 of 18
7. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 7 of 18
8. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 8 of 18
9. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 9 of 18
10. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 10 of 18
11. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 11 of 18
12. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 12 of 18
13. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 13 of 18
14. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 14 of 18
15. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 15 of 18
16. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 16 of 18
17. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 17 of 18
18. Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram FlicksSource:Instagram 18 of 18
comments – Add Yours