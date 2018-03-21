The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Twist And Turns On “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Premiere [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Last night fans watched as, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” premiered. There was a lot of drama heating up as Kirk Frost announced he was the father of the baby in questions. Rasheeda was very upset and has now lost hope in them getting back together.

Tommie Lee met up with her sister they tried to make up and ended up fighting. Big Boi is going on tour and fans are excited. Lastly, “Insecure,” season 3 is being filmed.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: LHHATL Recap: Kirk Frost Delivers Memo From Captain Obvious About That DNA Test

RELATED: Kirk Frost Supports Rasheeda As She Opens New Store [PHOTO]

RELATED: Rasheeda Stands By Kirk Frost’s Side Days After His Mother Passes

The Latest:

Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Moments [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Moments [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Moments [PHOTOS]

Rasheeda’s Flyest Instagram Moments [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 12 hours ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
Photos