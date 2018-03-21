Rickey Smiley Talks About The Death Of 4-Year-Old Aniya Day Garrett And The Signs Of Abuse [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s a sad day as Rickey Smiley speaks on the death of 4-year-old, Aniya Day Garrett. She was abused by her mother’s boyfriend on multiple occasions and was found unresponsive by paramedics. The little girl had told her dad and others that she was being hurt, but no one would help her dad, Mikhal Garrett.

Rickey spoke about signs of abuse as well as how the system failed her. Dr. Tart was on the show and discussed not introducing your child so early to the new love of your life because you don’t know them. The mother and boyfriend is now being charged. He wants to bring more awareness on child abuse and wants to help the Garrett family.

