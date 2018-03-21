The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Prank Call: Mother Curses Out Roy Wood Jr. For Talking About Her Daughter [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Don’t mess with a mother and her child. Roy Wood Jr. called up a mother and claimed that she would be kicked out of the complex because her daughter robbed kids of their ice cream. After he found out her name he asked her what kind of name it is and she immediately went off.

She ended up cursing him out and mentioned that he had an ugly name. The mother told him to never call her house again and hung up. Wood decided to tell her it was a prank and she was mad that he woke her up from her sleep for this.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Pisses Off Man About His Taxes [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Curses Out Manager Of The Complex For Trying To Evict Her [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Loan Processor Manager Ready To Fight After Being Accused Of Firing Employee [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018

Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 12 hours ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
Photos