Prank Call: Mother Curses Out Roy Wood Jr. For Talking About Her Daughter [EXCLUSIVE]

Don’t mess with a mother and her child. Roy Wood Jr. called up a mother and claimed that she would be kicked out of the complex because her daughter robbed kids of their ice cream. After he found out her name he asked her what kind of name it is and she immediately went off.
She ended up cursing him out and mentioned that he had an ugly name. The mother told him to never call her house again and hung up. Wood decided to tell her it was a prank and she was mad that he woke her up from her sleep for this.
