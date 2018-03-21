Mya is a great singer and dancer, but just landed a role in the new show, “5th Ward.” During the interview she talked about how it was filmed in the famous ward of Houston. The show is a drama all about a single mother, played by Mya, who’s husband gets killed.
She has to figure out how to provide for her family and make some serious decisions. The show will be on the UMC channel and fans should get excited. Mya mentioned that this show is very powerful and is something everyone should watch.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Mya Tells What Keeps Her Looking Young After 20 Years In The Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Issa Rae To Develop New Shows For HBO
RELATED: Why Special K Thinks He Deserves His Own Television Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- 50 Cent Responds To Vivica A. Fox’s Comments About Their Sex Life
- Kodak Black Says Chris Brown Sent Him $10K In Prison
- Beyonce Shares Stunning Pics From 2018 Wearable Art Gala
- Solange Will Be Honored At The 70th Annual Parsons School Of Design Benefit Gala
- Amara La Negra Is A Chocolate Dipped Goddess For Latina Magazine’s Spring Issue
- How Mya’s New Show “5th Ward” Will Capture Audiences [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Ben Carson’s Team Fired One Of The Few Black Women Who Worked At HUD
- Why 50 Cent Is Going Off On Vivica A. Fox Again [EXCLUSIVE]
- Diddy Working On App To Help People Find Black Owned Businesses
- Why Rickey Smiley Was Crying At Jazz In The Garden’s [EXCLUSIVE]