How Mya’s New Show “5th Ward” Will Capture Audiences [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mya is a great singer and dancer, but just landed a role in the new show, “5th Ward.” During the interview she talked about how it was filmed in the famous ward of Houston. The show is a drama all about a single mother, played by Mya, who’s husband gets killed.

Follow @TheRSMS

She has to figure out how to provide for her family and make some serious decisions. The show will be on the UMC channel and fans should get excited. Mya mentioned that this show is very powerful and is something everyone should watch.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Mya Tells What Keeps Her Looking Young After 20 Years In The Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Issa Rae To Develop New Shows For HBO

RELATED: Why Special K Thinks He Deserves His Own Television Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: