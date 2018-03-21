The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Mya’s New Show “5th Ward” Will Capture Audiences [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Mya is a great singer and dancer, but just landed a role in the new show, “5th Ward.” During the interview she talked about how it was filmed in the famous ward of Houston. The show is a drama all about a single mother, played by Mya, who’s husband gets killed.

She has to figure out how to provide for her family and make some serious decisions. The show will be on the UMC channel and fans should get excited. Mya mentioned that this show is very powerful and is something everyone should watch.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Mya Tells What Keeps Her Looking Young After 20 Years In The Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Issa Rae To Develop New Shows For HBO

RELATED: Why Special K Thinks He Deserves His Own Television Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Meetings

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 12 hours ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
Photos