Petty AF: You’ll Be Pissed To Find Out How This Woman Risked Her Career Over $180

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
Tests on desks in empty classroom

Source: Caiaimage/Sam Edwards / Getty

Brave students all across the country were celebrated last week for being brave enough to participate in National School Walkout Day — a protest against gun violence.

While the young folks were out here doing the real work, it was a 32-year old custodian that was causing trouble at one South Carolina school during the walkouts. According to police, Aisha Evans went into a classroom while students were outside and ran through three book bags, scoring a measly $180.

Luckily she was caught red handed. On March 14, the custodian was arrested and charged with three counts of petty larceny. Service Solutions, the agency that hired Evans for the job also announced that she would be terminated.

A steady paycheck or $180, no job and jail time? Damn, sis.

comments – Add Yours
Photos