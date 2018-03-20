Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

10 Gifs From ‘Sex And The City’ That Were Clues Of Miranda Running For Governor

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Cynthia Nixon

Source: Getty / Getty

Earlier this week, actress Cynthia Nixon‘s announcement that she’d be running for Governor of New York was met with many mixed reviews.

Despite how you feel about the star’s candidacy, true Sex and the City fans know that Nixon’s character Miranda was was always giving us clues that she’d run New York in some way, some day:

via GIPHY

Just like most politicians, Miranda Hobbes was opinionated, headstrong and used her intellect to get folks on her side:

via GIPHY

When it comes to reading bills that Gov. Cuomo allowed to pass, Nixon already has her reaction down pat:

via GIPHY

What New Yorker wouldn’t want a Governor that knows a thing or two (or three) about fashion:

via GIPHY

She also speaks a language that New Yorkers understand all too well:

via GIPHY

Just because she’s a woman, that doesn’t mean that Nixon will go any less hard on her campaign than Cuomo:

via GIPHY

So when it comes time to vote in November— maybe you should binge watch Sex and the City to see why you may (or may not) want the future of NY in Cynthia’s hands:

via GIPHY

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
Photos