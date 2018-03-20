Britney Spears Is The New Face Of Kenzo—But These Pics Don’t Look Anything Like Britney To Us

.@britneyspears is the new face of KENZO! The Queen of Pop was photographed by @peterlindbergh for the new KENZO campaign, featuring the iconic Bamboo Tiger print. Discover the campaign on https://t.co/9iIg0nBm0Q. #KenzoLovesBritney #KENZO #CollectionMemento2 pic.twitter.com/Fcm5hoxieH — KENZO (@kenzo) March 20, 2018

So excited to announce my new campaign for @KENZO’s La Collection Memento No2 shot by @peterlindbergh!!! #kenzolovesbritney pic.twitter.com/oFY6f43nfM — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 20, 2018

Hit the flip for a photo from the KENZO campaign that somewhat, kinda sorta resembles the real Britney Spears.

