Via | HipHopDX

50 Cent‘s not happy about his relationship with Vivica A. Fox making headlines again. On Monday (March 19), 50 saw a New York Daily News report detailing the former couple’s sex life as revealed in Fox’s upcoming book Every Day, I’m Hustling.

“I’m waking up to this shit, that was 14 years ago,” he wrote on Instagram. “smh who does this? What the fuck.”

