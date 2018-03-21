Kodak Black Says Chris Brown Sent Him $10K In Prison

Via | HipHopDX

Chris Brown is apparently looking out for Kodak Black, who has been behind bars since January 18. Kodak hopped on Twitter on Monday (March 19) to announce he is out of solitary confinement and getting some help from Brown. According to Kodak, the chart-topping singer deposited $10,000 in the incarcerated rapper’s prison commissary account.

“Fresh out the bing… that boy @chrisbrown just dropped 10 racks on my books, that’s love,” Kodak (or someone with access to his Twitter account) wrote.

READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: