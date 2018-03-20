The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Pisses Off Man About His Taxes [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s prank time again with Roy Wood Jr. He calls up a man he claimed yelled at everyone at the place he got his taxes done at. From the start the man couldn’t believe someone was calling and mentioned he never yelled at anyone.

He cursed out Wood and then hung up, but he called him right back. When he picked up the phone he yelled at him again and talked about how everyone got their money so he doesn’t know why he’s bothering him. After the prank was over he found out that his daughter put wood up to the prank.

