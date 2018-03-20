Mya Tells What Keeps Her Looking Young After 20 Years In The Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mya is a Grammy Award winner, actress and continues to be successful in this business. The team is amazed that she still looks like the singer that came out almost 20 years ago. Mya explained she had her ups and downs, but living the vegan life has truly made her healthier.

Follow @TheRSMS

She spoke about how when she had surgery she gained weight, but then managed to lose 30 pounds. Mya loves the fact that she’s able to still look like this. The singer also explained that her and several other celebrities are apart of a secret tribe, but was just joking.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Says Vegans Will Only Live “Two Weeks Longer” Than Everyone Else [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: 10 Times Regina King Proved She’s Ageless

RELATED: Da Brat On Suspending Her Vegan Status For Thanksgiving Dinner [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: