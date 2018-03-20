Tommie Lee On Why She’s Thought About Killing Her Exes [EXCLUSIVE]

Tommie Lee is making a name for herself in the music business. She has a song out with Black Youngsta titled, “Cheat On Me And I’ll Kill You.” Headkrack asked how has she ever thought about doing such a thing.

Lee mentioned that at some point in many of her relationships she has thought about killing her exes. She also talked about how people think that she is a mean person, but she is humble and easy going. Lee was also excited to talk about her wine line and how she’s working with a new partner.

