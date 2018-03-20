The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Tommie Lee On Why She’s Thought About Killing Her Exes [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Tommie Lee is making a name for herself in the music business. She has a song out with Black Youngsta titled, “Cheat On Me And I’ll Kill You.” Headkrack asked how has she ever thought about doing such a thing.

Lee mentioned that at some point in many of her relationships she has thought about killing her exes. She also talked about how people think that she is a mean person, but she is humble and easy going. Lee was also excited to talk about her wine line and how she’s working with a new partner.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Tommie Lee On What Fans Can Expect On “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” This Season [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why The Cops Are Investigating Tommie Lee [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Tommie Lee On Why She Doesn’t Talk To Scrapp Deleon Anymore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn’t End Well

12 photos Launch gallery

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn’t End Well

Continue reading Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn’t End Well

Reality TV Couples Whose Reality Didn’t End Well

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 7 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
Photos