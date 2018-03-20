Like Father, Like Son: Donald Trump Jr. Almost Left His Pregnant Wife For Aubrey O’Day

Photo by

Like Father, Like Son: Donald Trump Jr. Almost Left His Pregnant Wife For Aubrey O’Day

He learned it from his daddy!

Posted 2 hours ago
He is just like his daddy! Donald Trump Jr., 40, is reportedly getting a divorce from wife Vanessa Trump, who he has been married to since November of 2005. Last week, Page Six reported, “Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, are struggling through marital problems and friends say they are heading for divorce.” The outlet continued, “One source told us, ‘The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there.’”

Well, one of those problems appear to be former Danity Kane member and reality star Aubrey O’Day. Page Six is now reporting that Donald Jr. nearly left his wife, who was pregnant with their third child, Tristan, for Aubrey, “Years before Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr., their marriage was rocked when — around the time she was pregnant with their third child — he cheated on her with a contestant from The Celebrity Apprentice.” The site continued, “Page Six has exclusively learned that Don Jr. — then a so-called ‘adviser’ on the NBC show — fell for busty Danity Kane star Aubrey O’Day while filming Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.”

Reportedly, Donald pursued Aubrey, claiming the marriage was already over. Allegedly, “sources say that the pair would meet up in various cities during their fling and wrote each other love notes.” However, his family “pressured” him to stay in his marriage — and his daddy told him to “knock it  off.” But Jr. clearly learned from Sr., who famously cheated on his first wife Ivana Trump with Marla Maples, who he eventually married  — he dumped Ivana in 1992 and married Marla in 1993.

Aubrey has not commented on the report, but  this does not seem far-fetched, considering on election night in 2016, O’Day tweeted, “my story I didn’t tell is worth millions now.”

Check out Aubrey in her Making the Band days with Diddy.

Photos