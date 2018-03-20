Wendy Williams Opens Up About Battling Graves’ Disease [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams Opens Up About Battling Graves’ Disease [VIDEO]

Wendy Williams is returning to ‘The Wendy Williams’ show this morning, but first sat down with Good Morning America to discuss her battle with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease.

In an exclusive clip from GMA‘s interview, which will air in full on Monday, Williams explained how women have an “unfortunate” tendency of taking care of everybody around them before they take the time to look after themselves.

“We, as women, particularly if — we have families, you know, we’re taking care of children, we’re taking care of, you know, home, our husbands, we take care of everybody but ourselves,” Williams told GMA‘s Amy Robach.

“And it’s really unfortunate. And that — that is something that has no socioeconomic thing to it. No matter what — no matter what the woman’s status is, it seems like we’re all in the same boat,” she continued, adding that “I’m not doing that anymore.”

“Wendy first,” she remarked.

 

Photos