Watch: Birdman Talks Why He’s Not Involved In Lil Wayne & Drake’s Sneaker Deals

Watch him spend your year's rent on some sneakers

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 13 hours ago
BET 'Music Moguls' Premiere Event

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Birdman is the latest celebrity to join Complex‘s Joe La Puma for some Sneaker Shopping. The Cash Money bossman talks all about his favorite sneakers growing up, the classic Cash Money style, and his deal with Lugz. He also gives big props to Reebok, saying that they’re the brand to put his hometown of  New Orleans on the map.

The CEO also discloses why he always makes sure to stay away from Lil Wayne and Drake’s sneaker deals, even though they are his artists.

Take a look at the whole episode below:

Photos