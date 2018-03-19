News
Home > News

Jaden Smith Has A Collection Coming With Pharrell’s G-Star Raw In Fall 2018

He's the latest celebrity Pharrell has tapped to collaborate

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 11 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

G-Star Raw is adding yet another celebrity ambassador to its team, and this one is a no-brainer.

Following multiple collections with veteran Pharrell, the label has now gotten Jaden Smith to launch a line of sustainable denim, which is scheduled to hit retailers in Fall 2018.

The 19-year-old  expressed his interest in the brand following Pharrell’s initial involvement, and the N.E.R.D frontman took to Instagram to welcome Smith to the G-Star family.

Jaden himself said about the upcoming collaboration: “What [G-Star] has been doing with sustainable innovation recently has been so inspiring, especially with the launch of their most sustainable jeans ever. They are at the forefront of denim sustainability, on top of the denim game. G-Star is a great place for me to collaborate, learn, and make a positive impact on denim and fashion.”

This collaboration is pretty much a no-brainer–Smith is known to have a passion for sustainable product and preserving our environment. He co-founded the boxed water company JUST Water with his dad, Will Smith, so his fashionable self getting into the game of making clothes more sustainable seems like the perfect pairing.

Keep an eye out for Smith’s sustainable denim capsule with G-Star Raw to hit select retailers later this year. In other news, Smith will be kicking off his Vision Tour on April 4 in San Diego.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 19 hours ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 19 hours ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 1 day ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 7 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
Photos