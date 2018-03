From The NY Daily News

In Vivica A. Fox’s new book ,“Every Day, I’m Hustling,” she opens up about sex with her ex 50 cent.

Fox says Fitty wooed her and they had amazing chemistry although he was more focused on his career than on sex.

“Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him,” writes Fox, who also describes their sessions as PG-13 but “cherished and special.”

