Drake Reportedly Working With Kanye West In Wyoming

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Drake Reportedly Working With Kanye West In Wyoming

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur/AMA2016 / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

JACKSON HOLE, WY – It appears some of Drake’s eagle-eyed fans were right about his current whereabouts. A new report by TMZ claims Drizzy is in Wyoming collaborating with Kanye West. The news confirms what many fans speculated after scoping out the social media of Drake’s photographer Theo Skudra.

A source in Jackson Hole, Wyoming revealed Drake and West are both staying at the Amangani luxury hotel under aliases. Drake reportedly brought a crew that includes his engineer, a songwriter and the aforementioned photographer.

READ MORE

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 7 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
Photos