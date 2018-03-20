Drake Reportedly Working With Kanye West In Wyoming

Via | HipHopDX

JACKSON HOLE, WY – It appears some of Drake’s eagle-eyed fans were right about his current whereabouts. A new report by TMZ claims Drizzy is in Wyoming collaborating with Kanye West. The news confirms what many fans speculated after scoping out the social media of Drake’s photographer Theo Skudra.

A source in Jackson Hole, Wyoming revealed Drake and West are both staying at the Amangani luxury hotel under aliases. Drake reportedly brought a crew that includes his engineer, a songwriter and the aforementioned photographer.

