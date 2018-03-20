Why Ne-Yo and Lil Duval Got Into It On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

Ne-Yo spoke out over the weekend about how men need to stop cheating and Lil Duval had something to say about it. Lil Duval believed that Ne-Yo was breaking man code and didn’t appreciate it. Ne-Yo responded back with that the comedian needed to grow up.
Two men are also recovering after another bomb explosion. It’s a crazy day in sports after multiple people had their brackets busted. Aaron Hernandez lawyer speaks out about how the football player was gay.
RELATED: How Ne-Yo’s Wife Stirred Up A Firestorm Over Her Baby’s Hair [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Ne-Yo’s Wife Claims The Backlash Over Hair Comment Is Because People Assume She’s White Or Mixed
RELATED: Ne-Yo’s Wife Launching Mixed Kids Hair Care Line Amid Backlash
The Latest:
