Why Ne-Yo and Lil Duval Got Into It On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]

Ne-Yo spoke out over the weekend about how men need to stop cheating and Lil Duval had something to say about it. Lil Duval believed that Ne-Yo was breaking man code and didn’t appreciate it. Ne-Yo responded back with that the comedian needed to grow up.

Two men are also recovering after another bomb explosion. It’s a crazy day in sports after multiple people had their brackets busted. Aaron Hernandez lawyer speaks out about how the football player was gay.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

