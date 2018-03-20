Joke Of The Day: What Is Starbucks Favorite Place? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Joke Of The Day: What Is Starbucks Favorite Place?

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Headkrack talked about the students walking out of school last week. At one school while the kids were outside protesting several of them were left without money after the janitor robbed them. It’s another day and time for a joke by Rock-T.

The joke was all about Starbucks favorite place. When he delivered the joke, Da Brat didn’t laugh so he tried it again. Let us know what you think of it.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

