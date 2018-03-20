Why Black Tony Is Waiting For His Dog To Use The Bathroom [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t make it to work again today, but this time he thinks he has a good reason. Tony told Headkrack that he lost some drugs he was trying to sell because the dogs ate the donuts it was in. He mentioned that he lost about $8,000.

Tony is waiting for them to use the bathroom so he can sell the product. Headkrack couldn’t believe it and just laughed. Maybe Black Tony will make it to work next week.

