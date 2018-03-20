The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Blue Ivy Got Into A Bidding War With Tyler Perry [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Beyoncè, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and other celebrities all arrived at the Wearable Art Gala and it looked like a good time. One portion of the gala is where art is sold. Blue Ivy decided to bid on a painting of Sidney Poitier and bid $18,000 over Tyler Perry.

Perry wanted the painting and they had to battle it out, but he ended up winning. Wendy Williams returned to her show today and she revealed that she needs to put her health first. We hope she had a great day back and continues to stay in good health.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Blue Ivy From Bids $19K On A Painting [VIDEO]

RELATED: All The Times Beyoncé & Jay -Z Gushed About Blue Ivy [VIDEOS]

RELATED: JAY-Z Reveals How He Discovered Blue Ivy Could Rap

The Latest:

INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Wore Matching Green Dresses To The ‘Beauty & Beast’ Premiere

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Wore Matching Green Dresses To The ‘Beauty & Beast’ Premiere

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Wore Matching Green Dresses To The ‘Beauty & Beast’ Premiere

INSTADAILY: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Wore Matching Green Dresses To The ‘Beauty & Beast’ Premiere

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 7 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
Photos