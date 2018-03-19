Cincinnati Hosting Open Mic Night to Discuss Gun Violence

Cincinnati is holding an open mic night on March 20th to further discuss gun violence in schools. After the violence at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that resulted in 17 deaths including students and administration talk and protest spread the country on how something like this can be prevented from happening again.

City Councilman PG Sittenfeld has put together this open mic to allow students from all over the Tri-State to share their thoughts and wishes pertaining to gun violence, gun control and violence.

The event will take place Tuesday March 20th 6pm at Cincinnati City Hall (801 Plum St.). For more information click here