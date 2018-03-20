Music
Home > Music

NBA YoungBoy Charged With Aggravated Assault & Kidnapping

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment
Day N Night

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

After being released from jail last week on $75k bond, NBA YoungBoy has just been indicted with aggravated assault and kidnapping for the alleged beating of his girlfriend, Jania.

According to TMZ, a grand jury in Waycross, Georgia handed down the 2-count indictments today, even though the girlfriend did not want to press charges, saying they were just engaged in horseplay.

Surveillance video from a Waycross, GA hotel showed YoungBoy slamming his girlfriend and dragging her back into their room. See the video below:

Youngboy’s latest tweet also caught a few people’s eye, see the tweet below:

This story is developing.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 day ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 4 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 7 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
Photos