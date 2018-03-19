Music
Trey Songz Responds To Assault Accusations & Turns Himself In To The Cops

Trey Songz surrendered himself to the LAPD on Monday morning to face a felony domestic violence charge, innolving a woman named, Andrea Buera.

According to TMZ, he is accused of striking her while they were out partying in L.A. last month during NBA All-Star weekend. See the previous report by TMZ below:

Via TMZ

Law enforcement sources tell us the woman filed a police report claiming Trey hit her in the face Saturday night while they were attending a Hollywood Hills party.

She claims Trey got upset because she was talking to another man, and hit her during an argument. We’re told she left the party on her own to go to a hospital, and talked to police soon afterward. We’re told her injuries were minor.

Songz, was with his attorney Shawn Holley when he turned himself in. He was then booked at 6AM and released shortly after 8 AM, once he posted a $50,000 bond.

He recently posted a brief statement on his Twitter account, saying he is being “lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain,” and that he “won’t be speaking too much more on this” subject. See his tweets below:

This story is developing, we will keep you updated.

