Folks who’ve never experienced the gun wrenching, uncontrollable feelings of being super anxious, or having a panic attack, would never know what it’s like to feel that type of extreme uneasiness.

Maybe seeing an unrelated video that is super relatable will help those people get it. Or maybe not, but it’s worth a shot.

The moment my soul left my body.. pic.twitter.com/xHJNLLI8bp — Megan Connolly (@MeganConnolly4) March 16, 2018

To all the anxiety-ridden folks out there, stay strong. Stay present.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: