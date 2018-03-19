Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Letters To The 6 God: PETA Wants Drake To Cut The ‘Fake Love’

PETA commends Drizzy on taking a step forward, but says there's more to be done on his end.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty

PETA is getting in on the action after Drake made headlines for switching up his diet and going vegetarian. The animal rights group is not only requesting that OVO’s frontman take things a step further by dissolving his relationship with Canada Goose, they sent him a gift basket full of “Passionfruit” and other vegan treats.

Things got spicy in the letter from PETA to the 6 God. It reads as follows:

“Dear Drake,

We’re so happy that your animal-friendly eating is making headlines, and we wanted to send you a little something to ensure that you take care and thrive forever with a healthy, compassionate plant-based lifestyle.

As you likely know, by ditching meat, you’re helping to reduce your risk of suffering from cancer, obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. And going meat-free can give you more energy and even prolong your life expectancy. It’s also good for the environment and, of course, spares animals being tortured and killed for your taste buds. Since you’ve made the great, kind, and forward-thinking choice not to eat animals, please, please, please, take one more step: Stop wearing them, and end October’s Very Own’s partnership with cruel company Canada Goose immediately.

Canada Goose touts a fake love for the environment yet kills ducks and geese for their down and uses painful steel traps to catch wild coyotes—who pray to make it back in one piece to their families but instead suffer and are killed in horrible ways so that their fur can go around someone’s neck. This senseless violence for the sake of a jacket is definitely not part of God’s Plan.

Please, find your heart, because fur is over and animals need your love. And please enjoy this basket of passionfruit, Beyond Burgers, and other vegan goodies—we promise that they’ll be the best you’ve ever had.

With hope,

Andrew Bernstein and the PETA Team”

Drake

Aye Papi: Drake's Most Kissable Moments

18 photos Launch gallery

Aye Papi: Drake's Most Kissable Moments

Continue reading Aye Papi: Drake’s Most Kissable Moments

Aye Papi: Drake's Most Kissable Moments

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 8 hours ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 8 hours ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 20 hours ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 3 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 3 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 6 days ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 7 days ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 1 week ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.18
Photos