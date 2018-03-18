Pay Attention! Rakim Speaks On The Current State Of Rap Vs. Hip Hop

In case you missed it, The God MC had some words on the current state of Hip Hop.

To put it short: He’s not a fan. The original God MC tweeted:

You are now witnessing the devolution of rap music,” Rakim said. “The death of poetry and smoothness, they use this. The absence of a message. The inability to create meaningful change through words and verses, but the worse is, they don’t even know they hurt this artful purpose, it’s tragic.

https://twitter.com/EricBandRakim/status/963140620289298432

https://twitter.com/EricBandRakim/status/963794937904091136

He ain’t no joke.

