Pay Attention! Rakim Speaks On The Current State Of Rap Vs. Hip Hop

The God MC isn’t feeling Rap’s current master plan: “It says Rap, not Hip Hop.”

Posted March 18, 2018
In case you missed it, The God MC had some words on the current state of Hip Hop.

To put it short: He’s not a fan. The original God MC tweeted:

You are now witnessing the devolution of rap music,” Rakim said. “The death of poetry and smoothness, they use this. The absence of a message. The inability to create meaningful change through words and verses, but the worse is, they don’t even know they hurt this artful purpose, it’s tragic.

He ain’t no joke.

Hit the jump for Eric B. and Rakim’s greatest hits.

