Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman To Host SNL

Even better? Cardi B will join the "Black Panther" actor on April 7.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 mins ago
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Disney / Marvel Studios

After “Black Panther” star Sterling K. Brown killed it on “Saturday Night Live,” one of his co-stars will be following in his footsteps.

The sketch comedy show announced that Chadwick Boseman will host on April 7. Even better? He will be joined by none other than Cardi B!

This will mark the first appearance for both performers on the Emmy-winning show.

Cleary, Black Twitter was excited for all of this #BlackExcellence:

WE CANNOT WAIT!!!!

BEAUTIES: Will you be watching?

[caption id="attachment_2981036" align="alignleft" width="683"] Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty[/caption] Marvel's Black Panther masterpiece hit theaters nationwide on Thursday night and Black people showed up in their finest garbs for the big Black occasion. Some arrived in lion hides while others indulged in gourmet Black cooking on paper plates. There was even a drum selection in select theaters. It's clear that we are not playing around when it comes to our love of Wakanda! Take a look at the some of the best #BlackPanther ensembles and moments from opening weekend.

