Why Women Are Having Diamonds Implanted In Their Fingers [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 mins ago
There is a new trend taking off and it might not be for everyone. Women get engagement rings and sometimes lose them. Some are not having diamonds implanted in their finger, but it is allegedly painful.

Da Brat mentioned that a lot of women are putting them other places like on the chest and neck. Juicy said that she is going to get herself one. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that if the ring is worth something you shouldn’t lose it. Would you try this new trend?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

[caption id="attachment_2934740" align="alignleft" width="741"] Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty[/caption] It looks like Chanel Iman will be jumping the broom! After almost a year of dating, the supermodel recently announced her engagement to NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard! So to celebrate their good news, let’s look at all the times the young couple gave us #RelationshipGoals.

