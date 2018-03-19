There is a new trend taking off and it might not be for everyone. Women get engagement rings and sometimes lose them. Some are not having diamonds implanted in their finger, but it is allegedly painful.
Da Brat mentioned that a lot of women are putting them other places like on the chest and neck. Juicy said that she is going to get herself one. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that if the ring is worth something you shouldn’t lose it. Would you try this new trend?
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Toni Braxton Spotted With Huge Diamond On Ring Finger [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Cardi B Showed Up To Rihanna’s Diamond Ball Looking Absolutely Perfect [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Bow Wow Opens Up About How He Let His Engagement To Ciara Fail [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Kenya Moore Announces Pregnancy
- Why Women Are Having Diamonds Implanted In Their Fingers [EXCLUSIVE]
- Hilarious! JAY-Z Stops Blue Ivy From Bidding $19K On A Painting
- Ciara Clarifies Her Past #LevelUp Comments: ‘Act Life A Queen To Be Treated Like A Queen’
- Are Brandy, Fantasia And Jazmine Sullivan Recording A New Song Together?
- Wakanda Forever! Chadwick Boseman To Host SNL
- Chicago West Is Here For The Gram
- Drake and Kanye Are In The Lab
- Bruno Mars: What Did He Do NOW?
- Blake Maislin 90’s Block Party Madness