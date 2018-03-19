Why Women Are Having Diamonds Implanted In Their Fingers [EXCLUSIVE]

There is a new trend taking off and it might not be for everyone. Women get engagement rings and sometimes lose them. Some are not having diamonds implanted in their finger, but it is allegedly painful.

Da Brat mentioned that a lot of women are putting them other places like on the chest and neck. Juicy said that she is going to get herself one. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that if the ring is worth something you shouldn’t lose it. Would you try this new trend?

